Throw Your Own Sugar Skull Decorating Party

For those who observe Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, death is a thing to be celebrated. Between the night of October 31 and November 2, departed souls awaken to reconnect with their living family and friends. The holiday has indigenous roots as an honoring of Mictecacihuatl, the Aztec goddess of the underworld. The Aztecs believed life was a dream and only in death did one truly become awake.

Calaveras de azúcar, or sugar skulls, have become a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday, often taking on a smile to signal the bright side of the afterlife. Traditional sugar skulls are inedible, elaborately decorated with rhinestones, feathers, and glitter. But Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, food blogger and author of Mexican cookbook Muy Bueno, has created mini candy versions, perfect for snacking on as is, or for using as a topper on a cupcake.

Decorating them, though, is half the fun, and Marquez-Sharpnack suggests inviting friends and family over to make a party out of it. Keeping your lost loved ones in mind, set up an ofrenda, or altar, to encourage their visit. Make a meal that reminds you of them. And once you’ve adorned a sugar skull in their name, reward yourself with a festive cocktail.

“I often say you don’t have to be Mexican to celebrate this holiday,” Marquez-Sharpnack says. “So if you have somebody who loved spaghetti, or somebody who loved their coffee in the morning, put those foods or those drinks on your altar to honor them.”