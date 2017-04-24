9 Mistakes You Are Making at Indian Restaurants

I I ndian food is the best food in the world. With a name like Khushbu Shah, I might be slightly (OK, extremely) biased, but there is still no denying that it is sublime. No one can accuse it of being flavorless (unlike your aunt's tuna noodle casserole) or boring (unlike your uncle who adores your aunt's tuna noodle casserole). And as someone who is Indian American, I really love seeing non-Indians indulge in samosas and aloo gobi with as much glee as I do.

But, there are some rules to game if you want to feast on Indian food properly. So grab a mango lassi and study what not to do below, so that next time you hit up your local Indian restaurant, you won't have to worry about your brown friends being too embarrassed to dine with you.