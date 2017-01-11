Order extra noodles

Got leftover broth in your bowl? Ask for more noodles. It’s called “kaedama” in Japanese and it’s a totally common request at ramen restaurants. Or if you don’t want to double down on carbs, you can turn that intense stew-like liquid into a more drinkable soup to finish your meal with. “A common thing in Japan is they'll give you a little bit of the unseasoned broth afterwards that you can pour into your soup to lighten up the salt level,” says Jaksich. While most American ramen-yas won’t do this automatically, they’ll usually be happy to comply if you ask.

Use your server like a magic 8 ball

Don’t shake them, but do ask them for advice. They can steer you towards what will suit your tastes and guide you on which toppings will enhance or subtract from a dish. And if it’s your first visit to a restaurant, Jaksich recommends asking them for what their most popular ramen is. “Whatever the guy's pushing as his most popular one is that way for a reason, and it’s a fun way to see the skill level of the cook. So I’ll always order that if it’s my first time at a new place,” he says.