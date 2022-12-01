Adding toppings to a bowl of instant ramen can elevate an ordinary dish into something special. Of course you have the classics: eggs, a slice of American cheese, and scallions. But why not take it up a notch and add something unexpected — like a handful of DORITOS® chips? Instead of adding crumbled chips that will get soggy, this recipe infuses the flavor of the chips into the broth to create a spicy and comforting bowl of ramen.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Ramen

Makes 2 bowls of ramen

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons mirin

1 ½ teaspoon sugar

14 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Flavored Tortilla chips, divided

2 packages chicken-flavored instant ramen noodles

2 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced on the bias

4 slices of fishcake

½ cups corn kernels

2 sheets of nori

Directions: