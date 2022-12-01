Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Ramen
Here's how to take your bowl of instant ramen up a notch.
Advertiser Content From
Adding toppings to a bowl of instant ramen can elevate an ordinary dish into something special. Of course you have the classics: eggs, a slice of American cheese, and scallions. But why not take it up a notch and add something unexpected — like a handful of DORITOS® chips? Instead of adding crumbled chips that will get soggy, this recipe infuses the flavor of the chips into the broth to create a spicy and comforting bowl of ramen.
DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limón Ramen
Makes 2 bowls of ramen
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons water
- 3 tablespoons mirin
- 1 ½ teaspoon sugar
- 14 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® Limon Flavored Tortilla chips, divided
- 2 packages chicken-flavored instant ramen noodles
- 2 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced on the bias
- 4 slices of fishcake
- ½ cups corn kernels
- 2 sheets of nori
Directions:
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil.
- Carefully lower the eggs into the water and boil for six minutes.
- While the eggs cook, fill a small bowl with ice and water.
- When the timer goes off, shock the eggs in an ice bath to stop the cooking.
- Once eggs are cool, peel them, then set aside.
- Drain the water from the pot, then in the same pot, combine the soy sauce, water, mirin, sugar and eight chips.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then cool.
- Add the liquid from the pot into a container, then place the peeled eggs into the container, and let them marinate overnight in the refrigerator. Set the small pot to the side.
- In a medium sized saucepan bring four cups of water to a boil. Once the water is boiling add two ramen flavor packets and six chips to the saucepan.
- Continue cooking until the mixture begins to take on the reddish hue, then strain the chips by pouring the mixture through a sieve into the small pot.
- Add the noodle packets and continue cooking for approximately two minutes, or until the noodles have reached your desired chewiness.
- Serve the broth and noodles into two bowls. Half the soft-boiled eggs, and top each bowl of ramen with the halved eggs, sliced green onions, fish cakes, corn, and nori.