Food & Drink

How to Grill Basically Everything

By Published On 09/02/2016 By Published On 09/02/2016
Barbecue
PeopleImages.com/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

In the months bookended by weekends of civil significance, it's important to eat and drink all the important summer stuff we can before we're whisked away into a world of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and zero grillables. To get the most out of your summer, consult this robust grilling guide featuring five serious experts in the barbecue arena. All the major proteins and vegetables are represented. That's some good business. 

Related

related

25 Things You Must Do Before Summer Disappears

related

11 Easy Kebab Recipes You'll Want to Grill Before Summer's Over

related

17 Chefs Share Their Easiest Summer Meals

related

25 Things You Must Do Before Summer Disappears
grilled steak
GENOTAR/SHUTTERSTOCK

How to grill every kind of beef

North Carolina native Elizabeth Karmel is a veritable boss of the barbecue. Here she tells us the best way to grill every single major beef cut. READ MORE.

grilled shramp
Flickr/Mike

How to grill every kind of seafood

Chef Seamus Mullen of Tertulia in NYC explains his favorite ways to grill 10 different types of seafood… and what to drink with them. READ MORE.

grilled chicken
CHRISTI LUCACI/SHUTTERSTOCK

How to grill every part of a chicken

Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian is a 30-year industry vet with six restaurants around the country. His most recent gig is judging the third season of Chopped Grill Masters. We tapped him to tell us how to masterfully grill all aspects of a chicken, including the whole bird. READ MORE

grilled vegetables
OLENA KAMINETSKA/SHUTTERSTOCK

How to grill all the best vegetables

You may know Alex Guarnaschelli as the executive chef at New York City's Butter restaurant. But you also might know her as one of the original Chopped judges, or as the only woman who currently holds an Iron Chef distinction. No matter -- clearly she's qualified to tell us what to do with a glorious farmers market haul. READ MORE.

related

Top-Notch Grilling Tips From Famous Chefs

related

11 Easy Kebab Recipes You'll Want to Grill Before Summer's Over
Pork chop on the grill
Dry Rubbed Pork Chop | Flickr/Mike

How to grill the most important parts of a pig

Meathead Goldwyn is the editor of the barbecue fever-dream website AmazingRibs.com, the author of The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling, and a bona fide barbecue judge for multiple food contests around the world. That's why he's our go-to guy on how to grill pork. READ MORE

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Carrie Dennis is Thrillist's National Food & Drink editor. Follow her on Twitter @CarrrieDennnis.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch This Woman Inexplicably Swallow an Entire Stick of Butter

related

READ MORE
How a Dire Cook Shortage is Wrecking American Restaurants

related

READ MORE
Firewood Chicken: The Super-Fresh Chicken Dish Banned in Some Chinese Cities
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like