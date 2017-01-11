How to Grill Basically Everything

In the months bookended by weekends of civil significance, it's important to eat and drink all the important summer stuff we can before we're whisked away into a world of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and zero grillables. To get the most out of your summer, consult this robust grilling guide featuring five serious experts in the barbecue arena. All the major proteins and vegetables are represented. That's some good business.
How to grill every kind of beef
North Carolina native Elizabeth Karmel is a veritable boss of the barbecue. Here she tells us the best way to grill every single major beef cut. READ MORE.
How to grill every kind of seafood
Chef Seamus Mullen of Tertulia in NYC explains his favorite ways to grill 10 different types of seafood… and what to drink with them. READ MORE.
How to grill every part of a chicken
Chopped judge Geoffrey Zakarian is a 30-year industry vet with six restaurants around the country. His most recent gig is judging the third season of Chopped Grill Masters. We tapped him to tell us how to masterfully grill all aspects of a chicken, including the whole bird. READ MORE.
How to grill all the best vegetables
You may know Alex Guarnaschelli as the executive chef at New York City's Butter restaurant. But you also might know her as one of the original Chopped judges, or as the only woman who currently holds an Iron Chef distinction. No matter -- clearly she's qualified to tell us what to do with a glorious farmers market haul. READ MORE.
How to grill the most important parts of a pig
Meathead Goldwyn is the editor of the barbecue fever-dream website AmazingRibs.com, the author of The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling, and a bona fide barbecue judge for multiple food contests around the world. That's why he's our go-to guy on how to grill pork. READ MORE.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.