How to Grill Every Kind of Seafood, According to Seamus Mullen

Oysters are one of the most delicious of things to make on the grill!

How to make them: There are two schools of thought on grilling oysters: crack them open, add some seasoning, and then grill, or grill them whole until they pop open. I like both methods, but I particularly like cracking them open and grilling them with a dab of compound butter. To make compound butter, blend cold butter, lemon zest, garlic, and herbs with either breadcrumbs or almonds (I don't eat gluten so I go for the almonds) in a food processor, and then chill until firm. Slice little pieces of butter and place them on the oysters. Rest the bivalves directly on the grill and cook until the butter melts.

What to drink with them: Serve with whatever suits your fancy: Dom Perignon or Miller High Life… depending upon if you're from Champagne, France or Champaign, Illinois