How to Throw a Vibrant Indian Chaat Brunch

At Priyanka Chopra Jones’ New York City restaurant Sona, there’s an entire section dedicated to golgappas: airy, fried flour balls filled with things like avocado and pickled beets. Priya Krishna, author of Indian-ish, taught me about “Chaachos” her quirky take on “chaat + nachos.”

Nashville-based restaurateur Maneet Chauhan runs five restaurants including Chaatable, dedicated to this very variety of snack. “A literal translation of the Hindi word ‘chaat’ means ‘to lick,’” she explains. “It came around to describe snacks that were so good, one would find themselves polishing the palm leaf or the banana leaf that they were served on.”

Chauhan is also the author of Chaat: Recipes from the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India, so we could think of no one better to guide us through the best tips and recipes to throw an Indian chaat brunch.