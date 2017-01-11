Simple Ways to Drastically Improve Any Sandwich

Peanut butter & jelly sandwiches are pretty much perfect. Unless, you know, you're allergic to peanuts, in which case they're basically death packed between bread slices. But that doesn't mean you can't take a perfect PB&J -- or any other kind of sandwich, really -- and improve on perfection.

Stepping up your sandwich game is insanely simple. For a few tips, we hit up a pair of true sandwich artists -- Matt Fish of Cleveland's Melt Bar & Grilled and Will Horowitz of Harry and Ida's and Ducks Eatery -- for simple, ingenious tips to make almost every type of sandwich a little more interesting.