How to Make Your Own Southern-Style Seafood Boil at Home

Making My Own Boil

I stocked up on shrimp and Manila clams at my local Korean grocery store, two of my favorite types of seafood. The crabs didn’t seem as appealing as usual that day, so I decided to skip on crab for my boil. I also bought a bag of premade Louisiana seafood boil, some corn on the cob, and a bottle of Crystal hot sauce.



Once home with my bounty, I filled a 10-quart stock pot about halfway with water and used half the bag of the premade Louisiana boil powder. It wasn’t as red as I anticipated, but it was definitely hot and peppery. A good rule of thumb isn’t to dump an entire pack of mix in; instead, add to taste. To intensify my stock, I crushed and minced 15 cloves of garlic and chopped half a white onion, which all also went into the boiling water.



As soon as the water reached a rolling boil, I added corn. Shortly after, clams went in, and once those started opening up I tossed in the shrimp and turned the heat off. All in all, the process took around 30 minutes.



Once the stock cooled a bit, I drained the majority of the water, leaving the seafood behind. Because the broth was intensely spicy, I decided to melt a stick of butter and ladle it over the remaining seafood, alongside the juice of one lemon. The butter and the lemon really helped mellow out the heat and tied all the flavors together. Dashes of Crystal and sprinkles of cayenne and smoked paprika were added to finish, giving my seafood boil a red glow.



To reiterate, I am in no way an expert. But with the helpful tips provided by Toups and Pell -- like saving the shrimp for last -- I have to admit my seafood boil tasted as one should: spicy, bold, lemony, savory, and buttery. Nothing was over- or undercooked. These were in the ingredients I used:



1 5 oz. Bag of Louisiana Fish Fry Products’ Crawfish, Shrimp, and Crab Boil (but I only used half the bag)

1.5 lbs of shrimp

1 lb of Manila clams

4 Ears of corn, chopped into thirds

½ a white onion, chopped into slivers

15 cloves of garlic, minced

Shakes of Crystal’s hot sauce, cayenne pepper, and smoked paprika to taste

1 stick of butter

Juice of one lemon



Pretty simple, right? When the seafood is finished and cool enough to touch, all that’s left to do -- according to Pell -- is to “dig in, use your hands, and don't be shy.” My family and I certainly were not. All that remained were shells of shrimp and clams, gnawed off corn cobs, and the sense of satisfaction for recreating one of my favorite meals at home.