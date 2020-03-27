Easy Ice Cream Sundaes, 3 Ways

Before you go digging into that pint of Ben & Jerry’s, you can do better. Got Graham crackers, Cocoa Puffs cereal, and a pint of Guinness? These may sound random to you, but in my experience as a cook-off contestant, wedding caterer, food stylist, and general leftover queen they’re just the kind of staples you’ll find in your pantry or around the corner at the bodega that are waiting to become dessert. So here are three ideas for making ice cream sundaes using things you might have on hand.
S’more Sundae
Plop 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream in a bowl.
Top with chopped Mallomars, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. If you can’t find Mallomars, Moon Pies, Tim Tams, or a chopped up 3 Musketeers candy bar work, too.
Deconstructed Rocky Road
In a small saucepan, whisk ½ cup marshmallow fluff with 1 tablespoon water until smooth. Let cool.
Add 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream to a wide bowl. Top with walnuts, maraschino cherries (or frozen), marshmallow sauce, and Cocoa Puffs cereal.
Irish Car Bomb
In a microwave-safe bowl, mix 2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce (I recommend Coop’s) with 1 tablespoon of Bailey's Irish Cream. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir.
Place 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream in a pint glass. Pour a bit of Guinness (or other chocolate stout) beer over it. Top with cubed brownies, walnuts, and the spiked fudge sauce.
