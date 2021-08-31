How Nutella Makes These Baklava Rollups Sing

Some people identify as cooks and others as bakers. (Many people identify as both, but this isn’t about them.) Cooks tend to be more improvisational and thrive on instinct; bakers tend to be more precise and thrive on measurement and calculation. Personally, I tend to lean towards the savory side of the spectrum.

Rarely do I find myself busting out the flour, thermometers, and sweet stuff. It’s a lot of effort and following of directions, and I tend to screw those things up—at least on the first try. However, us non-bakers can appreciate a good dessert, too. The trick for us pastry- and cake-ruiners is to stick to projects we can handle. Recently, I discovered a good one: Nutella baklava rollups. I found the recipe on the YouTube channel Dimitra’s Dishes.

My family is Greek, so I grew up on baklava. Traditional baklava is a dessert of layered filo dough interlaid with melted butter and chopped nuts—usually walnuts or pistachios—all soaked in honey or a sweet syrup. Pieces are cut into the shape of rhombuses. Baklava is enjoyed in Eastern Europe and beyond, with Greece and Turkey both claiming its origin. It is a regional delicacy in Armenia, where it is seasoned with cinnamon and cloves, as well as Iran, where cardamom is added.

While classic baklava is delicious as is, it can be tedious to make as it requires layering each sheet of filo one-by-one and painting them with melted butter individually. The roll-up style simplifies this step, compared to the traditional stacking method. In addition to being a more straightforward technique, this recipe adds an amazing twist on the original flavors. Hazelnuts, which are often found in the baklava of Turkey’s Black Sea region, are used here, and playing on that flavor profile, Nutella or a comparable chocolate hazelnut spread makes a great addition.

This take on baklava may not be traditional, but it is good. I made it for the first time this past Easter, and it was a hit. While my mom’s aunt, Helen, who is a baklava purist, was definitely suspicious, even she had to admit the rolls forayed from the classic in the best possible way. The sweet and sticky orange syrup is what really keeps this tangential recipe in the family of baklava rather than something totally different.

And best of all, this recipe is accessible to good bakers and bad bakers alike. Limited oven time, little multitasking, and few ingredients make this recipe a cinch, even if you’ve never worked with filo before. (And an important thing to know if you’re working with filo by the way, is to let it defrost in the fridge for 24 hours before use.) There’s never a bad time for this dish, and it’s particularly good during these warmer months as it’s so light. Pair it with an iced coffee, and enjoy!