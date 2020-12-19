A Biryani Pilgrimage Through India with 3 Classic Recipes

When it comes to biryanis, one size doesn’t fit it all, and depending on which part of India you are in, a different biryani will greet you in every nook. The country has at least half a dozen versions of this dish that has become synonymous with its cuisine. But no matter how diverse they are, there are a few things that tie these variations together: ample spices, cooking it in multiple layers with all of the ingredients in their own steam, a.k.a. ‘dum’ cooking. Here are three recipes to get you started on your own biryani journey, wherever you are.