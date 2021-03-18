Food & Drink
Level Up Your Tomato Soup With This Brie-Stuffed Chicken Recipe
Thrillist
Tomato soup is so much more than just an accompaniment for grilled cheese, as this recipe proves. Here, Chef Brian Malarkey turns a can of Campbell’s® Tomato Soup into a peppery sauce that surrounds chicken breasts stuffed with gooey Brie cheese. The addition of broccoli adds a dose of greens to round-out this dinner-ready dish.
Brie-Stuffed Breast of Chicken in Black Pepper Tomato Sauce with Broccoli and Bacon Relish
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts
4 strips of bacon, diced
2 pieces Brie, approximately 2 inches by 1 inch by ½ inch
2 bay leaves
5 stems Broccolini or broccoli, chopped
⅓ cup bread crumbs
Salt
Black pepper
⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles
1 can (10.75-ounces) Campbell’s® Tomato Soup
1 piece butter (to taste)
1 tablespoon Chefs Oil
Directions:
- Preheat an oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut a long slit in the bottom of each chicken breast and stuff with the Brie cheese. Season the breast with salt and pepper.
- In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, add the Chefs Oil and chicken breasts (presentation-side down) and immediately transfer the pan to the 400-degree oven and cook for 15 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the pan; set aside. Return the pan to the burner (over medium-high), add the bacon, and cook until golden and crispy.
- Add the broccoli to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Toss in the bread crumbs and toast for another minute.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the Campbell’s® Tomato Soup and bay leaves to a gentle simmer. Stir in the butter and finish with a generous pinch of black pepper.
- Plate by placing the stuffed chicken breast on a platter surrounded with the tomato sauce, then top with the bacon, broccoli, and blue cheese.
Our Newsletter