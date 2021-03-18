Food & Drink

Level Up Your Tomato Soup With This Brie-Stuffed Chicken Recipe

By Thrillist

Published on 3/18/2021 at 3:44 PM

Thrillist

Tomato soup is so much more than just an accompaniment for grilled cheese, as this recipe proves. Here, Chef Brian Malarkey turns a can of Campbell’s® Tomato Soup into a peppery sauce that surrounds chicken breasts stuffed with gooey Brie cheese. The addition of broccoli adds a dose of greens to round-out this dinner-ready dish.

Brie-Stuffed Breast of Chicken in Black Pepper Tomato Sauce with Broccoli and Bacon Relish

Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts 
4 strips of bacon, diced 
2 pieces Brie, approximately 2 inches by 1 inch by ½ inch
2 bay leaves
5 stems Broccolini or broccoli, chopped 
⅓ cup bread crumbs
Salt
Black pepper
⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles
1 can (10.75-ounces) Campbell’s® Tomato Soup
1 piece butter (to taste) 
1 tablespoon Chefs Oil 

Directions:

  1. Preheat an oven to 400 degrees. 
  2. Cut a long slit in the bottom of each chicken breast and stuff with the Brie cheese. Season the breast with salt and pepper.
  3. In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, add the Chefs Oil and chicken breasts (presentation-side down) and immediately transfer the pan to the 400-degree oven and cook for 15 minutes. 
  4. Remove the chicken from the pan; set aside. Return the pan to the burner (over medium-high), add the bacon, and cook until golden and crispy.
  5. Add the broccoli to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Toss in the bread crumbs and toast for another minute. 
  6. In a small saucepan over medium heat, bring the Campbell’s® Tomato Soup and bay leaves to a gentle simmer. Stir in the butter and finish with a generous pinch of black pepper. 
  7. Plate by placing the stuffed chicken breast on a platter surrounded with the tomato sauce, then top with the bacon, broccoli, and blue cheese.  

