Warm Up With a Cup of Champurrado aka Hot Chocolate Atole

“The kitchen is a space where you can play and experiment, and also if you make a mistake, it’s not the end of the world. You can try again,” Komolafe says. “I tried to inject fun into both the language and the methods because—using my daughter as an example—she gets engaged in something for, like, one minute and then she’s over it. So, I knew the recipes had to be quick, easy, and approachable for little people, but also had to be appealing enough so that the whole family could eat it as dinner.”

The book is also meant to help people, both young and old, feel more agency when it comes to cooking. The recipes in the book aren’t meant to be strict rules that one should never deviate from. Instead, it’s about learning how to understand the structure of a specific recipe and then having fun and experimenting with it. “Like if you’re making pancake batter you can’t add as much water as you do dry ingredients because it will be too loose,” she explains. “But if you wanted to substitute some of the liquid with milk, or orange juice, or whatever you want, you can substitute but the ratios have to stay the same.”