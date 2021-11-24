How to Make Silky Chestnut Cream

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” is a lyric we love to belt out when the holidays swing around. But it refers to an experience we’ve probably never had. Chestnuts are more popular in Europe and Asia, often roasted for a festive, cold-weather street food.

“Chestnuts always remind me of when I worked in London. I’d be milling through Camden Market, where there’s a drum with charcoal and they’re roasting chestnuts,” says John Kraus, pastry chef and owner of Patisserie 46 in Minneapolis. “That’s kind of like the holiday special.”

But Nat King Cole wasn’t entirely wrong when he sang “The Christmas Song'” in 1946. Before then, chestnut trees blanketed Eastern forests, and because the nuts began to fall in November, they became synonymous with Christmas time in the U.S. In the early 20th century, however, a chestnut blight spread across North America, wiping out four billion chestnut trees.

These days, you can still get your hands on chestnuts, but they’re likely to be imported or grown on small farms in the U.S.—and with that, comes a steep price. But one way you can extend the life of those chestnuts—and feel merry the European way—is by making crème de marrons, or chestnut cream.