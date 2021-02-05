Weekend Project: Extremely Lazy, Insanely Delicious Chicken Pot Pie

If chicken soup is for the soul, this pot pie is for the sentient being. Its texture and body are frankly, a wonderland. That said, credit is given where credit is due, so to be completely upfront, you should know that this is my personal adaptation of a Pillsbury recipe. The little Dough Boy himself figured it out, and if it ain’t broke... et cetera. I’ve only over-complicated it a bit, but for good reason.

The reality is, pie dough is actually very simple. It’s like, four ingredients. But a proper dough for crust takes a bit of time and makes a bit of a mess. Plus, to get the flakes right you’ve got to work in frozen butter, and that’s a whole vibe that I don’t always want to get into, especially considering how often I make this recipe... The reason I like using frozen ones here is because they are perfectly delicious, perfectly convenient, and perfectly fool-proof.

Since you’ll be using a frozen crust, you are especially capable of heating up some extra veggies. Adding cremini mushrooms provides a savory backbone to the porridge-like filling, and using fresh carrots allows you to better control their texture, as opposed to the classically frozen, mushy ones that most recipes request. Fresh carrots give the pie a needed toothsome bite, but I also like using them for aesthetics. The rainbow variety in place of just the classic orange hue perks up the presentation, and with a dish as simple and homey as this, flair can be a good thing. Frozen peas however, are perfect as they are, so please use those.