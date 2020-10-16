Weekend Project: How to Make Homemade Chocolate Nut Butter Cups

Tempering

Like I mentioned, working with chocolate usually means tempering it in some way. Radtke says you don’t have to do this step, but if you want that glossy finish and the nice snap you usually get from your favorite chocolate bars, then you should try it.

“There’s a method that you can do called the seeding method where you basically take a pound of chocolate and take 2/3s of that chocolate and melt it in the microwave or on a double boiler, get it all melted. Then you take the remaining third, chop it up into fine pieces, and gradually stir that into the melted chocolate,” Radtke said. “That helps to create the right structure until you hit the magic temperature -- which tends to be for our chocolate around 87 degrees.”

Tempering will help to avoid what is known as blooming in chocolate. If you’ve ever unwrapped a piece of chocolate and noticed a white film over it, that’s blooming. It’s completely safe to eat -- it just means that either the structure of the fat or sugar in the chocolate has been altered and the texture may not be as spot on.

Once the chocolate is silky and well-tempered, you’re going to want to start building your cups. You can use regular-sized cupcake wrappers or mini ones if you can find them. Spoon chocolate into the cups and spread the melted chocolate up the sides in an even layer to form the base of the shell.

“Another way you could do it is fill the cup all the way and then tip them over so it drains the excess out,” Radtke suggested. Silicon muffin wrappers tend to have better grip and structure, though the paper ones will work just as effectively.

Deciding on a filling

Once the chocolate shell has been set, it’s time to make your filling. If you’re going the classic peanut butter route, Radtke suggested sweetening your peanut butter. To do this, either mix the peanut butter with powdered sugar, honey, or your preferred liquid sweetener -- just avoid granulated or rock sugars, which will leave a gritty texture. And don’t forget: “Salt is really important. If you have the classic Reese’s peanut butter cup, they’re actually pretty salty. So make sure you put some salt in there,” Radtke said.

The great thing about making your own nut butter cups at home is how easily you can customize them. If you’re allergic to peanuts and have avoided classic Reese’s peanut butter cups, this is the perfect alternative. Fill your chocolate cups of choice with almond, sunflower, or any nut butter of preference. Better yet, get creative with your chocolates: infuse white chocolate with ground tea leaves or freezer-dried fruit -- everything is fair game, as long as you don’t mix a high-moisture ingredient with your chocolate, as that will cause it to seize.

“You can make whatever you want in terms of flavor. You can put cinnamon in there, you can make them as sweet or as savory as you want. I’ve seen savory nut butter cups which is a really fun concept,” Radtke said.

Once you’ve settled on a filling, either spoon your nut butter into the cups or fill a small ziploc bag, cut the corner, and gently pipe the filling. To finish it off, top your filling with more chocolate and allow your customized cup to set (use the fridge to expedite this last step).

Making my own nut butter cup

After talking with Radtke, I had visions of matcha-flavored chocolate with red bean filling, white chocolate with lemon curd, dark chocolate mixed with instant espresso powder and stuffed with almond butter. Unfortunately, my pantry was not conducive to these recipes, so I settled on a dark chocolate cup with honeyed peanut butter and strawberry-peach jam filling.

I used Radtke’s suggested seeding method, microwaving two-thirds of a bar of dark chocolate I’d been saving in my fridge and finely chopping the rest. The result was a fairly easy and glossy tempered chocolate.

From there, I spooned the dark chocolate into paper cupcake wrappers since I did not have mini or silicon ones. It was a bit tricky to maneuver, as the chocolate is sticky, so the bottom and walls of my cup weren’t the most even -- but it detracts nothing from the flavor, so I didn’t mind.

I let the shells chill in the fridge; as that was happening, I mixed peanut butter with honey until it was a perfect balance, to me, of sweet and nutty. With the bottoms of my peanut butter cups solidified, I gently dolloped the peanut butter mixture into each cup and topped the peanut butter with a thin layer of store-bought jam. To finish it off, I buried the fillings in more dark chocolate and let them harden in the fridge.

The result was a gooey, chocolatey, and nostalgic delight that took no more than 15 minutes to create from start to finish (though I only made 2 cups -- if you’re creating a whole tray, it will certainly take longer but the results will be well-worth the time spent). For future nut butter cups using my honey, peanut butter, and jam filling, I think I’ll add flaky salt to offset all the sweetness.

Regardless, this is a fun, creative project that left me with a sense of accomplishment and a perfect post-dinner treat. It’s the ideal weekend project to make leading up to Halloween with limitless possibilities. Craft these cups with your family, friends, or solo -- which just means more nut butter cups for you.