Weekend Project: How to Make Chutney

My introduction to Indian food began in college, though perhaps improperly, thanks to cheap, all-you-can-eat Indian buffets on campus. Though I wasn’t being exposed to anything top-tier, I developed a love for the earthy spices and began to incorporate those flavors in my early days of cooking.

I’ve found that chutney, the Indian condiment that’s often seen accompanying naan, is a great thing to use when thickening a curry. But after speaking with Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar of Manhattan’s BAAR BAAR, I was surprised to learn of chutney’s many non-traditional uses. And unlike its cousin achaar, which requires a more laborious pickling process, chutney can be made quickly and in many different ways—fresh or cooked; sweet, tart, or spicy.

“The good thing about chutney is that there are no set recipes. You just have to follow instinct,” Sarkar says.

Chutney can, first and foremost, serve as a balancing ingredient. “Hot chutneys sometimes add flavor to your dish. You can make a chili chutney, add it to any curry, and that can give you a kind of kick,” says Sarkar. “At the same time, fresh chutneys, like those containing yogurt, or a sweet chutney can give a cooling touch.”

You can start your meal with chutney—along with, say, a crisp flatbread or cheese plate—or you can end with chutney. “When people finish with chutney, like in Bengal, where I come from, it’s always going to be sweet,” says Sarkar.

And then there are the unconventional uses. “Mango chutney can go into coleslaw on top of a burger. It can be a glaze for any big meat, you know, if you do a pineapple chutney and put it on a ham. I’ve added some chutneys on top of jackfruit tacos,” Sarkar says. “And sometimes we just eat chutney on its own. You don’t need anything else.”