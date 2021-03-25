Simmer Down: How To Make Creole Chicken Gumbo

According to Collins, a good roux requires attention and patience. Lose either and you will likely have to start again. She prefers to use butter to make her roux but will substitute olive oil if needed. Collins makes her roux on the stovetop which requires constant stirring over a low flame to avoid burning the flour and butter mixture (some chefs opt for a dry roux which is lower maintenance because it uses the slow burn of an oven—but takes three times as long to prepare). Once the roux is complete, assembling the dish is simple. The Chicago chef says this is a go-to meal for her due to how easy it is to customize the dish. It helps that the meal can be served year round and works well with an assortment of beverages.

“Because of the heat of the warm spices, gumbo is best paired with something light and refreshing like sweet tea, lemonade, or a pale ale,” says Collins. “If the gumbo is less spicy, serve it with a white wine or champagne.”

Collins uses dishes like her Creole chicken gumbo as a catalyst to spark learning. Her Chicago restaurant features Afro-Caribbean soul food that is designed to educate people on the complexities and beauty of the Black diaspora. Menu items feature dishes passed down through Caribbean and African generations with different influences from the African American experience. They include a Senegalese poulet yassa, Jamaican jerk chicken and Caribbean salmon with mango salsa, which Collins describes as her way of showing up and serving her community.

“Food is a universal connector that allows people to come together and be nourished,” Collins says about why what she does is more than just about cooking. “Food allows people to come together to be nourished. Not just physically, but also mentally. Food can help people grow especially if they see themselves and their history reflected in it.”

This is what she thinks about when making and sharing her gumbo. It’s more than a stew. It’s 40 years of her family’s struggles and triumphs.