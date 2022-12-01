Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Nuggets
These tangy chicken nuggets will fuel your late-night gaming sessions
After hours of gaming, you need something more satisfying than an energy drink. Next time you put your session on pause, reach for a dish that’s as hearty as it is tasty. The recipe below combines the best of both worlds —DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla chips and crispy chicken nuggets — to keep your gaming going throughout the night.
Makes 8 chicken nuggets
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla chips
- 1 pound of chicken tenders
- 1 cup of flour
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- ½ teaspoon of pepper
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of canola oil
- ¼ ranch
- 1 stick of celery
- 1 carrot
Directions:
- Place Doritos into a food processor, and blend until they are coarsely ground into breadcrumb-size pieces. Reserve a tablespoon of the breadcrumbs.
- Cut the chicken tenders into 3-inch pieces.
- Then using three shallow bowls or plates create a classic three-step dredge. In the first bowl add the flour, salt, and pepper. In the second bowl, beat the eggs until combined. In the third bowl, add your Doritos Cool Ranch breadcrumbs.
- Dip the chicken tender into the flour mixture, lightly tap the nugget to remove any excess flour, then dip it into the egg wash. Last, bread the nugget in the Doritos Cool Ranch breadcrumbs. Repeat until all nuggets are breaded.
- Pour the canola oil into a cast-iron pan, then heat the oil over medium-high heat.
- To see if the oil is ready, drop a breadcrumb into the pan. If it starts to sizzle, then you can begin cooking.
- Add the nuggets to the pan and cook until golden brown on each side.
- Meanwhile, pour the ranch into a small bowl and top with the reserved breadcrumbs. Then, chop the celery and carrot into sticks.
- Place the nuggets onto a plate with the Doritos ranch sauce, celery, and carrots.