After hours of gaming, you need something more satisfying than an energy drink. Next time you put your session on pause, reach for a dish that’s as hearty as it is tasty. The recipe below combines the best of both worlds —DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla chips and crispy chicken nuggets — to keep your gaming going throughout the night.

DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Makes 8 chicken nuggets

Ingredients:

2 cups of DORITOS® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla chips

1 pound of chicken tenders

1 cup of flour

1 teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of pepper

2 eggs

1 cup of canola oil

¼ ranch

1 stick of celery

1 carrot

Directions: