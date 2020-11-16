How to Make Xi’an Famous Foods’ Famous Daily Bread

Give us this day our daily bread—and when I say daily bread I genuinely mean the “daily bread” from Xi’an Famous Foods: a circular pan fried disc with a fluffy center that sandwiches the New York-based chain’s celebrated spicy cumin lamb burger.

This style of bread, which can also be referred to as mo, is found all over Shaanxi province in China. It’s not a leavened bread, but more akin to a flatbread with a crispy grilled exterior and soft, pillowy interior—meaning it won’t take hours of your life of proofing and waiting and sighing to make. It can be used in pao mo, a hot soup where the sprinkles of cubed bread absorb the fragrance of lamb, as buns for a stewed pork sandwich, or eaten as is.

Regardless of what you want to do with it, we’ve got the recipe from Jason Wang’s brand new Xi’an Famous Foods cookbook so you can finally discard your eerie-looking sourdough starter. And once you’ve gotten this recipe pinned down, you can find other ways to use it (like in the spicy cumin lamb burger!) in the cookbook.