The Lazy Guide to Homemade Edibles

Two activities have risen to prominence in a new way during this period of quarantined life: smoking weed and cooking really good food at home.

And with increased awareness around respiratory health, the two are being combined with renewed gusto. But a redundant regimen of infused chocolate and candy gets old, and not everyone lives down the block from a recreational dispensary. The good news is that you don’t have to shop at a dispensary to enjoy a variety of tasty edibles. And the even better news? You don’t have to spend money on a Magic Butter machine or hours making cannabis butter either.

If you’ve got some flower, creativity, and time to kill, preparing your own homemade edibles could be a matter of minutes away.