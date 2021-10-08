How to Make Fluffy Frybread For Indian Tacos

In 2005, frybread was crowned the official state bread of South Dakota. The flattened, deep-fried dough, which was created by the Navajo tribe in the late 1800s, has made its way to state fairs, powwows, and celebrations. While it’s often enjoyed as a base for open-faced tacos—otherwise known as Indian, or Navajo, tacos—frybread can double as a dessert, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or dipped in honey butter.

It’s important to note, though, that frybread has a complicated origin story. In 1864, the United States forced Navajo citizens living in Arizona to relocate to New Mexico, on a 300-mile journey known as the Long Walk. Because the land in New Mexico could not easily support Navajo crops, the government supplied citizens with rations of white flour, processed sugar, and lard. And frybread was born.

Lawrence West, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, serves crowd-pleasing Indian tacos at his Sioux Falls restaurant, Watecha Bowl. “There was a real void in this area, which is predominantly Native American,” West says. “We’re on the prairie, the Lakota Sioux. And we didn’t have that representation in the food market.”