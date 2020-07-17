Weekend Project: How to Churn Homemade Ice Cream

This summer looks markedly different for a whole slew of reasons: I’m back in my hometown in Maine for a while, everyone’s standing six feet apart in long lines for lobster rolls, and I can’t recognize high school classmates at the grocery store because we’re all wearing masks. But despite all the differences, I’m still eating ice cream just about every night.

My summers were once spent covered in ice cream. I’d walk out the door of the ice cream shop I worked at each day with sticky splotches all the way up to my elbows and a t-shirt covered in blobs of pink bubblegum and rich chocolate smears. In all my time eating ice cream, scooping it, shaping fresh waffle cones, and baking brownies for sundaes, I’ve never actually made ice cream myself. Considering my increasingly open schedule, I decided it was time. So I tapped Tyler Malek, the co-founder of Salt & Straw, to show me how it’s done. Today he makes flavors like avocado with Oaxacan chocolate fudge and has two dozen shops up and down the west coast. But just nine years ago, he picked up a few used ice cream machines from Goodwill and was about to churn ice cream for the first time, so I figured he was the perfect person to lead me through my first experiment in making ice cream.

I had the Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook that I planned to work from, so the first order of business was to get my hands on an ice cream machine. Malek told me there are basically three types of machine that range from hand-crank and other more novel options to upscale machines with a built-in freezer, but he recommends the sweet spot in the middle that has a bowl you pop into the freezer before churning. If you can’t find one used like he did, you’ll pay less than $100 for something that makes really good ice cream. “In fact, if you do it right, the pre-frozen bowls can make a better quality because it doesn't take any time for the refrigerant to cool down, it's just instantly cold,” he explained. So I bought Cuisinart’s entry-level machine and picked up some other expert-recommended supplies, and I was ready to get started.