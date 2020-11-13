Weekend Project: How to Make Indian Mithais for Diwali

Mithai is to India what mochi is to Japan. Sweet, soaking in history, steeped in tradition, and not at all easy to make. In the tropical parts of the country as the October’s heat calms down to make way for a cooling November, I have a Pavlovian reaction—my mind begins craving sweet-smelling barks, spheres, and bars.

For the Indian subcontinent, our obsession with mithais is not a recent one. India’s first mithai apupa: barley flour cakes dipped in honey find mention in Rig Veda , an early Sanskrit text, while sugarcane finds mention in another ancient scripture called the Atharva Veda. Centuries later, Indians learned the knack of turning cane into sugar, thereby making the subcontinent a pioneer in sugar production too. Add to that invasions by Arabs and Persians who brought in Middle Eastern sweet-making techniques and ingredients, and we have ourselves platters full of sticky, syrup-soaked, dry fruit or edible silver-dusted mithais that mark every auspicious occasion celebrated in the country.

With a presence that extends over 2500 years, you can’t truly talk about Indian cuisine without referencing its mithais and their evolution. They stand out especially during Diwali, when even families who would otherwise rip-open a store-bought box, don’t mind toiling over homemade mithais.

Today, as traditional Indian confectioners (halwais) move on to contemporary techniques and ingredients to include miso, sea salt, blueberries, flax seeds and quinoa to make sweets, each part of the country still has a peculiar mithai that shines bright during this festival of lights. Take for instance besan ladoo: a chickpea flour-based sweet, sev barfi made out of vermicelli, badam rotla, or almond bark reign supreme in different parts, there are three constants—boondi ladoo, kaju katli, and gujiya that show up in every part of the country in different forms.

I spoke to chef Girish Nayak from Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai to learn how to make these classics from scratch.