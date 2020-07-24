Weekend Project: Korean BBQ at Home

Banchan

Sure, the meat varieties are the stars, but the background players, the banchan (side dishes), are just as important for that authentic Korean experience. They add a balance of flavors and round out the meal.

Your friendly neighborhood Korean grocer’s deli section will have plenty of pre-made banchan to grace your table. But if you want to try your hand at making your own, just grab some vegetables (like eggplant, zucchini, even celery works), some sesame oil, and more garlic than you think you’ll need. You can make banchan quickly and easily by just sautéeing each vegetable over medium high heat with some garlic until they’re soft and slightly charred. You can finish them with some salt and sesame oil. Be sure to cook in a neutral oil like canola and just add the sesame oil for flavor after cooking, since it has such a low burning point. Make sure you get the toasted sesame oil for that extra umami (if you can see through the bottle, it’s no good!).

The beauty of the banchan is that they can be served hot, cold, or at room temperature. So you can prep everything the day before and serve them straight from the fridge. To avoid having to wash multiple dishes, use an appetizer serving platter, or a large cutting board or tray to serve your banchan.

Pick up a jar or two of kimchi as well. Of course, the traditional napa cabbage kimchi is the way to go, but a summery oi (cucumber) kimchi as well as ggakdoogi (cubed radish kimchi) are also lovely friends for the barbecue table.

Sure, you may be tempted to get all the spicy kimchi you can get your hands on. But remember that what you’re striving for is balance at the table. So choose some spicy and mild and salty along with banchan of different colors. Just be sure to get an odd number of side dishes, since even numbers are considered bad luck, especially the number 4, which is considered the number of death.