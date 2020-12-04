Weekend Project: How to Make Latkes for Hanukkah or Anytime

Now that I have a spouse, a five-year-old, and a food processor, it seems like the right time to try again. I have fond memories of my mother making latkes for me and my three siblings, knowing it was a lot of work. Each Hanukkah, she would pick one of the eight nights to spend at the stove. When I was younger, I remember her completely pulsing the potatoes in a blender until they were almost pureed, which was how my Bubby used to make them. Greasy and golden, served with sour cream and applesauce, we kids devoured them while my dad set up the menorahs, carefully pouring oil into his ornate brass version while the kids got skinny, rainbow-colored candles stuck into the homemade menorahs we had crafted at school. At some point, my mother switched to using shredded potatoes and none of us can remember why.



Cookbook author Leah Koenig also recalls her mother making latkes each year. “My mom made amazing latkes when we were growing up. They were crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, and served sizzling from the pan,” she recalls. “She was very much attuned to the 1980s ‘low fat’ era, and also hated a mess in her kitchen, so making latkes was a true sacrifice of her values. That’s love.”



Naama Shefi, the founder of the Jewish Food Society, a nonprofit organization that seeks to preserve and celebrate Jewish food and just launched a new podcast called Schmaltzy, says simple is best. She loved eating latkes at the home of her friend Uri Scheft, the founder of Breads Bakery who was born in Copenhagen before moving to Israel. “He would just grate the potato, squeeze it, add salt, and then just do like a very, very thin version of a latke—and it would be huge, it would cover the entire pan,” she says.



Turns out, the squeeze, as I’m going to call it here, is one of the most important parts of latke making. Koenig, the author of Modern Jewish Cooking and The Jewish Cookbook, and Shefi shared some tips on effective squeezing, oil temps, and toppings as I prepared to tackle latke frying once again. But first, a little history.