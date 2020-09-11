Weekend Project: How To Make Lobster Rolls, No Matter Where You Live

Growing up on the coast of Maine, no summer was complete without a lobster roll featuring plenty of claw meat lightly coated in mayonnaise and nestled in a golden toasted bun. I had more than my fair share of lobster this year, but as the summer of canceled travel plans winds down, you may feel robbed of your own coastal seafood experience.

Luckily, it’s not too late. Many people equate lobster with summer, but Chris Welch, a lobsterman whose family has been fishing the gulf of Maine for generations, said this is a common misconception. The best time to eat lobster is actually right now when lobsters have a brand new shell.

Hard-shell lobster that’s picked from the ocean from January through the end of June has a tougher texture, and makes up most of the lobster available around the US, Welch told me. But in mid-July, lobsters outgrow their old shell and shed it in favor of a softer, thinner shell that grows underneath. As lobsters go through this process of molting, lobstermen like Welch hold off on picking new lobster and resume once the process is complete. Lobster harvested at this time, generally from August through September, has a softer shell that is easier to break through. The meat is also much more flavorful because salty ocean water is able to pass through the thinner shell, essentially brining the meat as the lobster traverses the ocean floor.

“Maine new-shell lobster is really a delicacy,” he said. “It’s probably the most tender and sweetest lobster that you're going to find anywhere.”