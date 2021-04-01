Simmer Down: Milagu Rasam Is the Immunity Booster You Need

Despite it being a weekend, we were working. We had a deadline to meet. Those were the years when I had donned the hat of a software engineer, and my life revolved around deadlines and deliverables. It was past lunchtime, and the team decided to place an order for takeout. I was in Pune, a city 150 km away from Mumbai in India. While others were busy looking at the menu, my colleague Hari Sundaresan native to Tamilnadu, a state in Southern India, gave a forlorn look. " I want to eat my mother's rasam sadam [rasam rice]," he said.

As a South Indian, I could relate to what he desired: comfort. Piping hot over-cooked rice, mashed with one's fingers and enveloped with a ladle of rasam is a hug on a plate. Hot and puckering, it is a staple in most South Indian lunches. Often kitchens are engulfed in the heady aroma of its tempering and spice mix. All that this minimalistic broth-like consistency dish requires is a tomato or tamarind extract as an acidifier and a medley of spices. While it is called rasam in Kerala and Tamilnadu, it goes by the name chaaru in Andhra Pradesh and saaru in Karnataka. It was called milagu thannir (pepper water) due to its essential ingredient, the highly prized pepper, which brought the Europeans to Indian soil. The late food historian KT Achaya writes in his book, Indian Food: A Historical Companion about Niccolao Manucci, a young Italian who visited India in 1654 and spent six decades practicing as a doctor. In his writings, Manucci refers to a brew that could have been rasam. "They sup a concoction which is somewhat water boiled with pepper."