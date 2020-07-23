Food & Drink Sponsored by Miniature Food is the Downsize You Actually Need Sponsored by

Some things are better when they’re bigger: flat-screen TVs, sports stadiums, fireworks. But when it comes to food, put us squarely in the pro-mini camp. From tiny cupcakes to espresso, things just taste better when they pack a flavorful punch into a small package. While we’re all familiar with finger food like crostini and pigs-in-a-blanket, these recipes from Campbell’s® prove plenty of your favorite full-size dishes are shrinkable, too. Just grab your muffin pan (which probably isn’t getting enough use anyway) and you’re on your way to enjoying bite-sized meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Pulled pork sliders Sliders are the original miniaturized version of a classic, but we’ve all had regular hamburger sliders before. This tangy pulled pork version packs the full barbecue experience into just a few bites. It’s perfect for switching up the usual cookout math of burgers plus dogs, thanks to a sweet & spicy dry rub that adds a little bit of kick. The recipe suggests topping with coleslaw for the extra texture, but you could also try swapping in kimchi for a spicy Korean-style slider with that same crunch.

Try it: Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork Sliders

Mini chicken pot pies While everyone loves a chicken pot pie, miniaturizing the comfort food dish really improves the filling-to-crust ratio. These easy to make mini pot pies are a great snack for kids or entertaining (remember that?), plus they’re a simple way to use up leftover chicken. The recipe only requires a few ingredients, and mixes up the classic version by using a can of Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup for that rich filling, refrigerated biscuit dough instead of pie crust, and tops the muffin pies with shredded Cheddar. Make it your own by adding an extra vegetable, swapping the cheese variety, or tossing in your favorite seasonings.

Try it: Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Mini casseroles Casseroles are on our list of “things we never thought you could shrink” but, well, here we are. These mini casseroles layer beef, onions, Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, and tater tots in a perfect individual serving size, meaning they’re bound to enter your rotation of comfort food staples (while still being mini-fancy). One commenter suggests adding chopped carrots, potatoes, and celery to the dish, but the real trick is presentation. While the recipe calls for using a muffin pan lined with foil baking cups, we like the idea of using mini ramekins to nail that casserole vibe.

Try it: Mini Tater-Topped Casseroles

Mini quiches No fiddling with pie crust is necessary when you make the switch to these bite-size quiches. They’re fluffy; they combine that classic breakfast trifecta of bacon, eggs, and cheese; add Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup for flavor; and even have broccoli in them for a dash of greens. The fun thing about these is how versatile they are -- you can eat them a few at a time for a quick breakfast, serve them as an appetizer, or bring them to a potluck for a dish that stands out.

Try It: Mini Cheddar, Broccoli & Bacon Quiches

Mini sloppy Joes Miniaturizing sloppy Joes really cuts back on their major downside -- their sloppiness. Swapping out the bun for a mini biscuit cup makes this version more like a meat pie, while still being simple to make. The recipe calls for a can of Campbell’s® Condensed Tomato Soup instead of ketchup, and if you want to mimic the full-size version, throw in some diced green bell pepper and a squeeze of mustard. Either way, these mini Joes are definitely more snack-friendly and less likely to stain your shirt.

Try it: Mini Sloppy Joe Cups