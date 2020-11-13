Weekend Project: How to Make Nom Wah Spring Rolls

My Aunt Ellie does it up big for the holidays. Her Thanksgiving spread is legendary. Her Christmas appetizers are like a tour around the world. She lays out a matzah platter for our Jewish relatives. But what I look most forward to every year, hands down, are her egg rolls.

As a first-generation Chinese-American, Ellie Wang keeps this tradition alive from her own parents, who met at Purdue University in 1947 after coming over from Shanghai and Nanjing. My aunt remembers them all driving four hours to Chicago’s Chinatown to get supplies that weren’t sold in their neighborhood grocery store then—huge bottles of soy sauce, pounds of noodles and egg roll skins, big cans of tofu sloshing around in the back of their station wagon.

Though the Wang family was properly supplied, my aunt preferred a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, or what she dubbed “American food,” when she was younger. “Growing up, I wanted to be more American to fit in,” she remembers. “My poor mom would make three meals: Chinese for her and my dad, American for me, and something else for my brother since he was allergic to everything.”

But once she got older, she started to embrace her Chinese heritage. She became mesmerized watching her parents make egg rolls, and soon, helped roll and fry them in the electric wok on their black-and-red tiled kitchen island. Around the holidays, her mom made egg rolls to benefit their church and now my aunt does the same for hers today. They sell for $4 a pop.