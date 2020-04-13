Make Breakfast Ahead of Time With 3 Sweet and Savory Overnight Oats Recipes

Overnight oats give you something to look forward to as you lay down to sleep for the evening. Afterall, the make-ahead breakfast is meant to soak while you’re dreaming, and fully comes into its own in the six to eight hours you leave it in your refrigerator. If you’re busy and don’t necessarily have time in the morning to boil oatmeal or scramble some eggs for breakfast, overnight oats are a surefire way to plan ahead and take care of your appetite. What’s even better is the fact that you can get experimental; make overnight oats savory or sweet, fruity or chocolaty, and with dairy-free milk or even chicken broth.
The base of your overnight oats should be this: one cup of oats to 1½ cups of your liquid of choice (soy milk, almond milk, chicken broth, and coconut milk can all be used). Of course, you can always adjust the liquid component to your preference -- if you like runnier oats, then add ¼ cup more. If you prefer a thicker version, lessen the liquid. Feel free to use rolled oats or steel cut; because steel cut is a bit tougher I’d recommend increasing the amount of liquid that you pair with it. With that in mind, here are three different ways to prepare overnight oats:
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Peanut butter is the base to many beloved combinations: PB&Js, chocolate peanut butter cups, the Elvis sandwich. Add a tablespoon of PB to your base of overnight oats and stir well, ensuring that the peanut butter is thoroughly mixed. For this particular recipe, I love to use oat milk or soy milk because the heartiness of those two dairy-free milks tastes especially complementary to the peanut butter. In the morning, top it off with sliced banana and bacon if you’re a fan of Elvis, a scoop of jelly for a more nutritious PB&J, or chocolate shavings because it’s perfectly acceptable to have chocolate in the a.m.
Savory Congee-Inspired Overnight Oats
Oats don’t always have to be cinnamon apple or blueberry-flavored. It’s possible to have a hearty, salty version of overnight oats to start your day. Instead of using milk, add chicken broth to your oats, plus a sprinkle of garlic powder, ground ginger, black pepper, salt, a teaspoon of soy sauce, and a splash of sesame oil. In the morning, microwave the base and top it with a fried egg, scallions, and pork floss. It’s not congee, but it’s just as good.
Raspberry and Chocolate Overnight Oats
Dessert for breakfast is perfectly acceptable, right? I mean, we eat stacks of pancakes drizzled in syrup and blueberry muffins with brown sugar crusts -- what’s wrong with a chocolate-pudding inspired meal? For these overnight oats, use your preferred chocolate milk as the liquid. Top the oats with cocoa powder, raspberries, and chocolate curls. Indulge; chocolate is satisfying, no matter the time of day.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Eatmail for more food coverage, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.