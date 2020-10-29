Weekend Project: DIY Pan de Muerto for Dia de Los Muertos

Comadre Panadería was started because I was feeling lonely and missing the people and things I missed the most about my hometown: San Antonio, Texas. I was living in Seattle in 2017, and between the darkness of seven months out of the year and being homesick, I now realize that it strangely prepared me for 2020.

So while I was in Seattle, I decided I was tired of making the same French pastries that dominate the industry and wanted to do my own thing. Specifically, pan dulce. I started investing in myself and trying to bring some respect and cred to the pan dulce that I grew up eating—the kind that I think a lot of people typically try to hate on because it is not always the best tasting stuff, or they just don’t understand it.

I moved back to Texas in 2019, and since I started Comadre Panadería, it’s been overwhelming in a lot of ways: in the way that it has been received, in the amount of work, in the resources that it takes, but it’s been really really beautiful and has put me on the path to finding happiness and empowering other people by empowering myself. I don’t want to ever do anything else. Comadre Panadería is an accumulation of everything I believe in and want to do.

And this time of year, pan de muerto is a staple. It’s always been associated with Día de los Muertos in Mexico, where my parents are from. It’s essentially this sweet bread that you use to honor family members or loved ones that have passed on and there’s a lot of stories on the background of what it is and how it’s connected to pre-colonization times: the ingredients and the methods of how people made bread-like items before Mexico was colonized.

There are many stories about pan de muerto being a bread for the gods’ and being covered with blood as part of the sacrifice. But over time after colonization, the bread evolved into using sugar instead of blood because they didn’t want to associate that with the culture anymore.

The bread itself, which is made from wheat (which is not native to Mexico), is a round, sweet bread with a cross on it. The cross represents the bones, and in the center is a tiny ball to signify the skull. People eat it all throughout October, but it’s still consumed into November as Dia de Los Muertos falls on Nov. 2nd. I like making it for my customers for a few weeks to keep it really special. You can eat it, or put it on your altar for your loved ones to enjoy, and share it with them. Traditionally it is rolled in orange zest, anise, or orange blossom flavor. Though there are many differences from region to region.