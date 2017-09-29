Mushroom and Fideo Tacos

Ingredients: 1⁄4 cup lard

4 cups broken angel hair pasta (roughly 2-inch pieces)

Kosher salt

1 pound wild mushrooms, such as morels or chanterelles

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, pierced with a knife

4 thyme sprigs

11⁄2 cups grated Parmesan cheese, or as desired

2 tablespoons cracked black pepper

12 corn tortillas, warmed

Salsa casera for garnishing

Chopped chives for garnishing

4 Roma tomatoes

2 serrano chilies, stemmed

4 garlic cloves, peeled

Kosher salt