Weekend Project: Lazy Phyllo Pastries

Like many other first-generation Americans, I’ve had my fair share of “Which culture do I belong to?” spirals. But the one thing that never fails to reel me back to my parents’ heritage is the food I grew up eating—recipes that have been passed down from great relatives, transferred from index card to memory, and taste like childhood.

For Ariana Tolka, co-founder of Balkan Bites, that recipe was the stuffed phyllo swirl known as burek. Born in New Jersey to a Croatian mother and Albanian father from Kosovo, Tolka spent her summers in the Balkans, feasting on multi-course, family-made meals.

Tolka’s aunt and partner, Alida Malushi, had a background in journalism. When the rumblings of the Kosovo War started to take hold, and her news station shut down, she immigrated to the U.S. Here, she enrolled in culinary school, became a professional pastry chef, and opened up her own bakery. But when her mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimers, she put everything on hold to take care of her.

“After my grandmother passed away, I really wanted to make sure that I retained her recipes. So I started spending time at my aunt’s house, and she would teach me how to make different traditional recipes on the weekends,” Tolka explained to me. “One day we were making burek and just talking about how hard it was to find out in the market, especially frozen burek that you could easily prepare at home.”