How to Make Picadillo, the Bolder, Better Chili

If there’s anything more comforting than a warm pot of chili on a brisk, autumn day, it’s a warm pot of picadillo. Similar in its hearty, stew-like texture, picadillo shares most of its components with chili, but surprises with a few unexpected twists. And if you tend to keep ground beef in your freezer, it makes for the perfect pantry recipe.

Picadillo recipes vary across Latin America and the Philippines. Dominican picadillo, for example, makes use of hard-boiled eggs, while Mexican picadillos can be made with blended guajillo chiles. But one of the most popular variations is Cuban-style picadillo, which is cooked with olives, raisins, and white wine.

“Picadillo is a very homestyle meal. It's got a lot of cozy ingredients and flavors,” says Jessica Rodriguez, co-owner of Cuba de Ayer Restaurant in Burtonsville, Maryland. “You have the ground beef, but then you also have things like potatoes and raisins, which give it a very hearty, fall feel. I love that combination of the sweet raisins with the salted ground beef.”