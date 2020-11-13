Weekend Project: Homemade Pumpkin Pie

It is safe to assume that you have, at some point in life, purchased a store-bought pumpkin pie, in all its gooey, occasionally dewy-from-precipitating-in-plastic, glory. I know you. You’re like me: you took that pre-baked seasonal sludge out of its container and paraded it on some charming ceramic dish of your own to pass as semi-home-made. (Here’s looking at you, Sandra Lee.)



The custardy crevice that’s slightly discolored in the center that pulls and cracks from the middle, with those perfect factory crimped edges tells us what we already know. You phoned it in. There’s no shame here, I have an intimate knowledge of those spiced autumnal flavors. And, as an advocate of the ‘work smarter not harder’ mentality, the grocery store pumpkin discs serve their purpose with dignity and rarely disappoint. That said, I needed a break from the 24-hour news cycle during past election week, so here we are, scratch baking one instead, trying to outdo the Costco classic. Callista Mei, host of her own baking show and brand of the same name, Six Sweet Under and head baker at Magnolia Bakery in Los Angeles, shares her recipe. I’m here to tell you that damn: this might be one of the easiest baking recipes to execute, so you can stop telling fat pie lies on Thanksgiving and put a little heart into your potluck this year.

PSA: STOP READING if you do not have either a hand held or standing mixer. Yes, this recipe is very manageable, but it includes a boozy chantilly whipped cream. As someone who has previously committed to a recipe unknowingly needing a mixer and almost reached an early death from whipping 3 cups of egg whites by hand, I am warning you here and now... You will not want to do this portion of the recipe manually, unless you’re a beef cake with a point to prove. I whipped the cream first, simply because I prefer it pretty chilled and it can hang out in the fridge while I accomplish other tasks. If the cream appears to be too firm after fridge time, fold in a splash of leftover whipping cream or whole milk to soften. Or don’t do it as a first step, this is your world. The recipe calls for brandy. I accidentally grabbed a bottle of cognac from my grandparents’ cabinet, so now I have cognac chantilly cream. They are quite nearly the same; cognac is just brandy made in the Cognac region of France, so apparently now my pie has a French accent. Grandpa says, “it’s good.”



This pie is a fun diversion from the pre-made ones primarily for its graham cracker crust. Typically the store bought pies are a dough crust - you know this. Here at home, we can smash the grahams into dusty smithereens. I found this part to be a good time, and I wish that for you too, as you continue on in your live-streamed quarantine journey to become the next Food Network star. The recipe calls for a food processor but you can just as well blitz the crackers with a rolling pin and a heavy hand. With two ingredients and a 15 minute bake time, it’s already very loveable.