How to Make Restaurant-Quality Garlic Bread at Home

Making garlic bread seems simple enough—slather some butter and garlic on a loaf of bread, wrap it in foil, toss it in the oven. Your kitchen will smell great, and the end result will always be pretty good, since nothing drenched in garlic and butter can ever really be bad. But what separates pretty good garlic bread from truly exceptional garlic bread are a few, simple steps, perfect for when you have a little extra time on your hands and are suddenly struck with a desire for greatness.

To better understand how to achieve restaurant-quality garlic bread at home, we turned to Marcie Turney, co-owner of Italian-American restaurant Little Nonna’s in Philadelphia. The garlic bread at Little Nonna’s is a customer favorite—and for good reason. It’s made on a Sarcone’s Bakery seeded loaf, using roasted garlic butter, and comes with an additional roasted garlic head for spreading.