How to Make Life-Changing Rotisserie Chicken at Home

Maybe that’s a “me problem.” I realize that is a pretty bizarre personal shortcoming, considering I was literally a cook, by profession. I do suspect however, that I’m not alone in this late blooming. But, after having explored a couple simple and truly fulfilling recipes this weekend, I want you to believe in the bird, too.

Roasting your first chicken is extremely wholesome content. Trust me, the memory is fresh. There is a unique and special intimacy associated with cooking an animal in its whole, intact form. You are working with a chicken not just, chicken. The goal is to buy your meat products from a real farm, raised by real persons and, locally sourcing chickens from smaller butcher shops will get you better quality, sustainable poultry. If approaching your first bird includes its head and feet, I salute and respect you. Save the neck and gizzards, baby! Those are special bits, and your gravy and chicken stock options increase significantly with these spare parts. They will add a richer, more unctuous quality. This is what the professionals like to call, “Flavortown.”

That said, it’s more likely that you will come across a chicken that has been somewhat butchered for the sake of convenience. Is it easier to buy one of those precooked rotisserie birds in a hot plastic purse from the grocery store? Absolutely. But here’s the thing: DIY is sexy, and vastly more rewarding. Wholesome and sexy — a dichotomous energy, I’m aware. Oven mitts and rustic aromatics are cute, but a plump and golden brown bird with savory juices and pan drippings is... hot. The end.