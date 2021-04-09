Weekend Project: Celebrate Thai New Year With This Fiery Basil Stir Fry Recipe

The dish most Thai people crave in Thailand when they’re hungry is pad krapow, according to Joel Chindensee, a co-founder of Soothr, which opened in New York’s East Village in 2020. “It’s like mac and cheese for us—it’s comfort food,” he says.

The basil stir fry dish hits all the right notes: the protein choice is completely customizable, so you can opt for ground pork, cubes of tofu, or even shrimp; the spice level can range from mild to tongue-searing heat; and though traditionally consumed with steamed jasmine rice, pad krapow can really go with any carb.

“McDonald’s in Thailand actually do a krapow patty for their burger,” Chidensee says. “Pad krapow is for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—especially with a fried egg on top.”

This goes for Songkran, Thailand’s upcoming new year, as well. Unlike Lunar New Year or Thanksgiving, Songkran doesn’t really have a traditional designated dish or meal. The new year celebrations are more focused on water. Festivities include making merit at temples by pouring water on statues of Buddha, cleansing the hands and feet of elders to wash away the bad of the previous year, and endless water fights with friends, family, and complete strangers. Lots of celebrations involve booze, too.

“During Songkran, you just need something that will boost your energy because you’re going to be partying. A lot of carbs, a lot of sticky rice,” Chidensee says, reminiscing on his own Songkran holidays spent back home in Thailand. “People drink so much—you just need to eat so you don’t get wasted.” For Chidensee, pad krapow is the perfect dish for this.

Although he can’t participate in water fights in New York—the weather in April just isn’t as hot as it gets in Thailand—Chidensee is happy to have a piece of home in the food he serves at Soothr. “When we opened Soothr in May of the pandemic, we just wanted to offer New Yorkers an authentic place where they come and get some really nice Thai food similar to what they’ve had in Thailand,” he says. So if you’re looking for a way to celebrate Thai new year in New York, you can stop by Soothr for a meal, or make their version of pad krapow at home.