How to Make Your Own Sprouted Foods at Home

As it turns out, the sourdough bread trend of 2020 had even more health benefits than keeping us sane during months of strict quarantine. In fact, the bacteria and yeasts in sourdough starter modify wheat in the flour in the same way that sprouting does—releasing nutrients and ultimately making it a healthier product for your gut.

Essentially, the secret to unlocking our food’s true potential lies in “sprouting,” or soaking, rinsing, and preparing foods the way they were thousands of years ago. This process of submerging grains, beans, and nuts in water allows the nutrients inside them to essentially supercharge. What we’re left with are healthy, sprouted foods.