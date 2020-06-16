Food & Drink How to Make Actually Edible Microwaved Steak and Mashed Potatoes Watch 'Nuke With Me' for step-by-step instructions with a side of absurdity.

You’re probably relying on your microwave more than ever these days for frozen dinners, reheated leftovers, and popcorn to fuel socially distanced movie marathons, but our newest video series Nuke With Me will show you how to do so much more. On this anti-cooking cooking show, over-the-top characters and constant chaos are made to entertain, but host Marlon Webb pairs all the absurdity with instructions of how to actually make these gourmet recipes at home. In the first episode, he made a classic New York strip steak cooked on a microwavable skillet with a side of rich, creamy mashed potatoes. You won’t get the crusty exterior of a steakhouse quality cut seared to perfection, but if you keep tried-and-true steak cooking techniques in mind, you’ll have a quick and surprisingly tasty steak dinner in minutes.

Here’s how to make steak and mashed potatoes in your microwave: Ingredients: One medium-sized potato

½ cup water

Salt

2 tsp. butter

½ tsp. sour cream

Fresh cracked black pepper

8 oz. New York strip steak

Bacon bits, scallions, and other mashed potato toppings (optional)

Step 1. Wash potato and use a peeler to peel off all of the skin. Cut the potato into half-inch cubes and put them in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover the potatoes with ½ cup water. Put the bowl in the microwave on 100% power for six minutes. Step 2. Remove the bowl from the microwave and drain out all of the water. Check that the potatoes are cooked through by poking them with a fork, and then let the potatoes cool for about 3 minutes to avoid burning yourself. Step 3. Add plenty of salt, several cranks of your pepper grinder, butter, and sour cream. Mash the potato cubes with other ingredients until it reaches your desired consistency. Set aside.

Step 4. Microwave a skillet (like this one) for 3 minutes on high power. While that is heating, make sure the steak is completely dry and sprinkle it with a generous amount of salt. It’ll be difficult to get the deep-brown, flavorful crust you’re used to in the microwave, but drying the meat completely and seasoning it with salt will help with that a little bit. Step 5. Then lightly butter both sides of the steak and season with salt. Place steak in the skillet and listen for a sizzle. If you hear it, your skillet is hot enough and ready to go. Cover the steak with a sheet of paper towel and put the steak in the microwave on high for 1 minute 45 seconds. Step 6. Remove the skillet from the microwave and place the steak on a plate. Let it rest for about five minutes so the juices inside redistribute, and you’ll be left with a piece of meat that’s flavorful and tender throughout. Step 7. While the steak is resting, add about 1 tsp. of butter into the skillet and whisk it with the remaining juices to make a pan sauce. Pour your pan sauce over the steak, cut it against the grain, and serve it with mashed potatoes topped with whatever you have around.

New episodes of "Nuke With Me" air every Tuesday on Thrillist's YouTube channel.

