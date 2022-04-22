Get the Most Out of Your Leftovers With These Three Hearty Stocks

Homemade stocks are the backbone of restaurant-quality meals. They add that little extra something, a hidden super flavor that diners can’t quite put their finger on.

But in addition to livening up dishes and bringing down costs, making your own stock is one of the best ways to stretch your ingredients further, transforming scraps into something entirely new and useful.

“If you have the time, the flavor is truly unparalleled,” says Alexis deBoschnek, author of To The Last Bite, which debuted on April 19 “The other day, I made a stock with a ton of ginger and a bit of turmeric. I was feeling a little sick, drank it for three days for breakfast, and was like, ‘Oh, the stock has cured me!’”

DeBoschnek grew up making stocks with her mother, the master gardener and home cook who designed the family’s expansive vegetable and herb garden in the Catskills in upstate New York. “We were really a family—not just a family, but a whole community—dedicated to reusing, repurposing, and taking advantage of our natural bounty,” she says.