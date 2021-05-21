Weekend Project: How To Recreate Summer Snowballs at Home

When the humidity hits a certain point in cities like New Orleans and Baltimore, you can count on sprinklers coming out, air-conditioners blasting, and lines down the block to try everyone’s favorite summer treat: the snowball.

No, it’s not shave ice (that’s Hawaii) or water ice (that’s Philly), or even a snow cone that you can find at just about every ice cream truck in the country. A snowball is finely shaved ice— think somewhere in between a silky sorbet and crunchy slushie—topped off with a variety of sugar-syrup options and additional toppings like marshmallow sauce or whipped cream.

“Traditional snowball ice should really melt in your mouth,” says Dasia Kabia, the owner of Ice Queens snowball shop in Baltimore. “My first memories of eating snowballs was with my grandmother, since there was a shack two minutes from her house. After a hot day at the playground, we would get an egg custard with marshmallow. There was not a care in the world besides eating that snowball and being with her.”

Kabia is trying to recreate those memories with her corner shop Ice Queens, which she opened with her former pediatrician, Dr. Monique Burke, in June 2020. Of course, opening during the pandemic presented its own unique set of challenges, but Ice Queens created safe, socially distant events outdoors to try and lift up its surrounding community.