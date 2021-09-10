How to Make Tamales and Prepare Your Own Masa at Home

Tamales are a food of celebration. While a special occasion is not always a prerequisite, friends and family are. They’re meant to be made in the company of loved ones, in large quantities only. And in order to ensure that your vegan friends are not left out of the party, try this plant-based tamale recipe with a smoky jackfruit and chipotle filling.

“If anyone in my family is making tamales, we’ll all get together and go to their house, because it’s pretty labor intensive. Just because, for some reason, they won't stick to making maybe six or eight or ten. They're there to make 40 of them in one sitting,” says Edgar Castrejón, author of Provecho, a cookbook of vegan Mexican recipes coming out next month.

Castrejón first hit his stride on Instagram, where he posts vibrant, mouth-watering photos of his plant-based creations. While studying horticulture and plant science at Chico State, Castrejón worked as a market and harvest manager at a farm. “I was kind of lonely out there,” he remarks. “So I just kind of started posting my mind on social media.”

“There were a couple of times where I had to take care of cows. The moment I started to pet some of them, they came back for more pets,” Castrejón explains. “And I just made the connection in that way. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s no way I can eat this animal ever again.’"

And that’s exactly how Castrejón’s veganism and social media presence intertwined. Though he found his veganism to be isolating at times, he ultimately encouraged his family to open up to plant-based cooking. His jackfruit tamale recipe, in particular, is grandma-approved. “My grandma said that, where she’s from in Mexico, they never use meat in their tamales. So for her, it’s actually super traditional,” Castrejón says.