This Pumpkin Tart With Ginger Snap Crust Will Make You Forget About Pie

Look, we're not saying anything bad about pumpkin pie. But its presence at dessert is about as predictable as a Nicholas Sparks book (spoiler alert: The handsome doctor and the lonely divorcee totally bone it out at the end!).
This tart incorporates some of those classic pumpkin pie elements into something more surprising, with the added bonus of a gingersnap crust that's waaaay easier to make than pie crust. It's like the bad-boy cousin to pumpkin pie's sweet-but-boring familiarity. If it were a movie, it'd probably be played by Ryan Gosling.
Pumpkin Tart with Triple Ginger Snap Crust
Ingredients:
- For the Tart:
- 1 container TJ's Triple Ginger Snaps, crushed into crumbs
- 7 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 15-ounce can TJ's organic pumpkin puree
- ¾ cup TJ's sweetened condensed milk (note: not a full can)
- 2 large egg yolks
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of cinnamon (approx. ⅛ teaspoon)
- Pinch of black pepper (approx. ⅛ teaspoon)
- Pinch of ginger (approx. ⅛ teaspoon)
-
-
- For the Greek Yogurt Whipped Topping
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ cup TJ’s Greek yogurt with honey
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Put a 9-inch removable-bottom fluted tart pan on a baking sheet. "What the hell is that?" you ask? Why, it's the baking pan that looks like a gigantic metal Reese's Peanut Butter Cup wrapper. You can get one basically anywhere that sells cookware. Or just borrow one from somebody who bakes.
- You have to smash the hell out of those ginger snaps. Ideally, use a food processor. Barring that, you can smash them up with a rolling pin. Or just go primordial on them with your fists. Either way, pulverizing them into little crumbs is fun.
- Make the crust by combining the ginger snap crumbs and melted butter in a large bowl until well blended. Add the crumbs to the tart pan and evenly and firmly press over the bottom and up the sides. Bake until it's set and a bit darker in color (10 to 12 minutes). Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
- Put pumpkin puree, condensed milk, egg yolks, salt, cinnamon, pepper, and ginger into a bowl or food processor and mix until well blended. Pour into a pot and cook gently over medium heat until mixture thickens slightly (about 5 minutes).
- Pour the filling into the crust, return to the oven, and bake until set and beginning to brown on the top. That'll take about 30 minutes, time you can use to make the whipped topping or just ignore your family.
- Remove tart from the oven, cool to room temperature, and then chill in the refrigerator, at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.
- To make that whipped topping, just mix the yogurt and heavy cream the same way you would to make whipped cream (vigorously with beaters or a whisk). It'll eventually form soft little peaks when it's ready.
- Carefully remove outer tart shell ring and cut into slices. Serve honey yogurt whipped topping in bowl alongside tart.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.