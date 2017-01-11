Brown Butter Pumpkin Ravioli Might Make You Forget About the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Vegetarians tend to get the short end of the stick at Thanksgiving, which sucks because that stick is usually actually a bone dripping with gravy. But it doesn't take a lot to make the vegetarians at the table happy. It all starts with pre-packaged pumpkin ravioli and a little pre-cut arugula.
With a little brown butter, some nutty arugula, and a little citrus, you can take a package of Trader Joe's ravioli to restaurant quality, giving vegetarians an entree they can be thankful for. Unless you eat it all before you get it to the table.
Honey-Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter
Ingredients:
- 2 packages Trader Joe's Honey-Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli
- 1 stick butter
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts
- 2 cups arugula
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice (about ¼ of a lemon)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- ⅛ teaspoon each of salt and pepper
- Shaved Parmesan to garnish
Directions:
- Cook ravioli according to package directions. Set aside. That was easy, right? Have a drink to celebrate!
- Toast pine nuts in pan over low heat, stirring frequently until golden and nutty-smelling… that'll take about 2 minutes. Easy, right? How about a top-off?
- To make the brown butter, melt a stick over low heat until foamy. Turn up the heat to medium and stir constantly, scraping sides and bottom of pan until the butter gets very foamy. That'll take about 5 minutes. Continue stirring until butter browns and smells nutty. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper. Phew! That was hard. You deserve a reward…
- Add half of the drained, cooked ravioli to the buttery pan, making sure not to crowd it (it'll stick together). Turn gently when ravioli is slightly golden and lightly crispy. Repeat with remaining ravioli. Put in serving dish and drizzle with the remaining brown butter.
- Toss 2 big handfuls of arugula with a drizzle of lemon and olive oil just to coat lightly, then season with salt and pepper. Place on top of ravioli, sprinkle with pine nuts, and shave Parmesan on top. Phew. You must be thirsty…
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.