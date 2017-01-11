Brown Butter Pumpkin Ravioli Might Make You Forget About the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Vegetarians tend to get the short end of the stick at Thanksgiving, which sucks because that stick is usually actually a bone dripping with gravy. But it doesn't take a lot to make the vegetarians at the table happy. It all starts with pre-packaged pumpkin ravioli and a little pre-cut arugula.

With a little brown butter, some nutty arugula, and a little citrus, you can take a package of Trader Joe's ravioli to restaurant quality, giving vegetarians an entree they can be thankful for. Unless you eat it all before you get it to the table.