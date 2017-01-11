These Simple Biscuits Will Change the Way You Think About Sweet Potatoes

The humble sweet potato takes many shapes during Thanksgiving. It can be made into pie. It can be baked in a dish covered in marshmallows. It can be stuffed into a sock and wielded as a makeshift nunchuck when the cousin you don't actually like overstays his welcome.

Here, though, it takes the form of biscuits. That sounds like a tough recipe, but this one is as simple as your dumbass cousin, and it's made even simpler in that you can get all the ingredients -- including pre-roasted sweet potatoes and all-purpose baking mix -- at Trader Joe's. To get extra fancy, pair it up with homemade maple butter, which is basically like a Canadian cousin to honey butter… a cousin that's way cooler than your aunt's idiot son.