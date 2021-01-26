Simmer Down: How to Make Tomato and Egg Noodle Soup

Chinese cooking is famous for pairings; just look at any dumpling menu and you’ll see time-tested combinations like chicken and mushroom or pork and leek. And for good reason: “The sort of philosophical or scientific side of things is that with Chinese cooking, in the home context especially, people are really obsessed with Yin Yang, or two ingredients that come together to be more than the sum of their parts,” Sin says, explaining how some amino acids have “multiplicative savory properties” when married with others. “Tomato and egg is a great example of this,” he says, “because there’s something about the umami notes in eggs and the umami notes in tomatoes that has a sort of magical synergy.”

The best part is, you don’t have to order from Junzi Kitchen to experience that synergy (though of course, we recommend you do!). If you want to make your own tomato and egg noodle soup at home, here’s where to start.

Soft-scrambled eggs might be popular across the social media sphere, but this dish calls for the opposite. “You’re cooking the shit out of those eggs because you want a lot of flavor,” Sin says. (Imagine a broth that tastes a bit like the browned, crispy edges of a sunny-side-up.) The eggs are cooked in a lot of oil at a very high heat, “because you need the oil to emulsify with the water,” Sin explains. They pop and fizz in the wok for a while before the tomatoes go in, and everything is covered in hot broth, and a pinch of sugar, salt, and white pepper. At the end of the day, you should end up with “this really opaque broth” that’s ripe for ladling over cooked noodles and topping with scallions and chili oil.

Tomato and egg noodle soup might be the easiest (and most affordable!) route to savory, velvety comfort food you’ll find anywhere on the internet, and that’s exactly the point. By sharing accessible-but-delicious recipes like this, Sin’s real hope is “for people to realize that Chinese food is perhaps more interesting than they thought,” he says. “I want people to learn techniques and mindsets from Chinese food and be able to apply them to anything they’re cooking; recipes don’t have to be these sacred, untouchable things.”