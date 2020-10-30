Weekend Project: How to Make Vegan Chocolate Almond Bark

There’s something about the holiday season that makes my chocolate craving kick into full force. Maybe it’s the versatility of it and how you can eat it as a bar, in a cake, or even as a drink. But this year, I wanted to expand my horizons as a chocolate lover and explore vegan options for enjoying my favorite treat: vegan chocolate almond bark.

Chocolate bark is what I consider to be the slightly thicker close cousin of a regular chocolate bar and with the help of Lagusta Yearwood, vegan chocolatier and founder of Lagusta’s Luscious in New York, I set off on my journey to making it myself at home.

“Barks are really fun because you can kind of do whatever. It’s just this beautiful blank canvas and if you have a beautiful roasted nut or some fancy pistachios or Marcona almonds, you can put those on there,” Yearwood says. At Lagusta’s Luscious, her words definitely ring true, as there are multiple vegan chocolate barks, slates and tablets to choose from with fun ingredients like dried lavender and candied hibiscus.

Since I’m a huge almond fan, I decided to have a go at making the vegan chocolate almond bark. I was pleased to discover that making it is quite simple. You only need three ingredients and luckily, I had them in my kitchen already.

One thing that always kept me from wanting to make my own chocolate bars at home was that I thought I’d need to go through the process of tempering the chocolate. As someone who wasn’t the best chemistry student in college, I figured it would save me a headache to just buy chocolate from the store. But Yearwood put my anxiety at ease when she told me that it’s possible to avoid the full on tempering process and still come out with a nice bark.

I took four of Taza Chocolate’s Wicked Dark bars, which Yearwood uses at her chocolate shop along with Republica Del Cacao , placed them in a glass bowl and microwaved it in 30 second increments until the chocolate was melted. Then, I carefully poured the melted chocolate onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet, mixed in a cup of toasted almonds, and used a spatula to spread it out into a thin layer.

“Chocolate bark is a thing that you have to buy very little for which is cool because it’s a nice way to use up little bits of things here and there in your kitchen,” Yearwood says. “You want to avoid anything that's wet, like maraschino cherries or something that'll make your chocolate weird. But other than that, go wild.”